New York teen girl arrested for reportedly bullying, killing other girl

A suspect in the murder of a New York teen who was reportedly bullied before being fatally stabbed with a knife turned herself in, police said.

Z’Inah Brown was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in her connection to the death of Valeree Schwab, 16, the New Rochelle Police Department said in a statement.

Brown is reportedly 16 years old, according to ABC 7.

Brown surrendered to authorities and was booked on a second-degree murder charge. Police said the Westchester District Attorney’s office would determine what Brown would be arraigned on.

Schwab died on Jan. 10 after being involved in a fight at a Dunkin Donuts in New Rochelle, police said. The victim was reportedly using pepper spray at the time to defend herself from getting bullied before being stabbed, ABC 7 said.

Witnesses told authorities the fight was between “two high school aged females,” police said, and the stabbing suspect later fled the area. The victim was reportedly rushed to Jacobi Hospital for injuries believed to be “life threatening” and ultimately died.

Brown was identified by authorities as a suspect, ABC 7 reported.

Schwab, a student at New Rochelle High School, was a music lover and “an outspoken political activist who rallied friends together to fight injustice,” according to her obituary page. A funeral service was reportedly held for her on Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Pelham.