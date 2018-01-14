Georgia high school janitor accused of spying on girl's locker room

An Oconee County High School custodian is behind bars and charged with unlawful surveillance.

Oconee County Sheriff's deputies said a female student found Timothy Brian Burnette's phone recording video in the girl's locker room Wednesday. That student told the principal, who immediately contacted the sheriff's office.

"They were there within just a matter of minutes, quickly interviewed the suspect, and placed him under arrest," said Chief Deputy Lee Weems of the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

Weems said they quickly got the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI involved. They searched Burnette's home. If they find anything there or learn that videos like the one taken in the girl's locker room were shared, Burnette will face federal charges.

School officials sent out an email to parents Thursday explaining what happened. In the email, they state Burnette was terminated. The sheriff's office said Burnette does not have any prior criminal convictions.

Read more from Fox 5 Atlanta.