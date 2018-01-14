Casino boat catches fire off Florida with 50 passengers aboard

A casino boat went up in flames Sunday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida, with 50 passengers on board -- and more than a dozen were rushed to the hospital, according to reports.

Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m. after receiving a call that the San Cruz casino boat caught fire, WTSP reported.

Crews helped all 50 passengers make it to shore safety where medics treated them, the news station added.

At least 15 passengers were hospitalized, WFTV reported.

Port Richey Chief of Police Gerard DeCanio told The Associated Press there were no life-threatening injuries, mostly reports of chest pain and smoke inhalation.

He said the shuttle boat's crew detected engine problems and decided to turn back.

Police released a photo and video showing the boat up in flames, spitting out thick black smoke into the air.

The shuttle boat carries people back and forth from the Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise, which is offshore because it can't legally operate close to land.

A representative for the casino declined Fox News' request for a comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.