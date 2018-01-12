Man accused of leaving device at airport pleads guilty

The man charged with stashing a jar filled with explosive chemicals and nails at a western North Carolina airport has pleaded guilty.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said 46-year-old Michael Christopher Estes pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful possession of explosive material.

Court documents show Estes walked onto Asheville Regional Airport property carrying a package containing an explosive device armed with nails and a shotgun cartridge.

According to prosecutors, Estes told law enforcement the country was getting ready to "fight a war on U.S. soil," and that terrorists were coming to the country. Estes claimed he hadn't actually set the device to go off.

The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date for Estes hasn't been set.