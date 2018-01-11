Teenager shot at officers before getting killed by police, dashcam shows

An Arkansas 17-year-old who was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding early Sunday is seen pulling a gun and firing at officers before he was killed by police, a newly released dashcam video shows.

North Little Rock police released the 5-minute video on Wednesday that showed when officers pulled over the vehicle for speeding and a headlight violation. Charles Smith was a rear-seat passenger.

In the video, an unidentified patrolman tells the driver to step out of the car, asking, “You ain’t got anything crazy on you, do you?” and “Why were you driving so dang-gummed fast, man?”

While searching Smith, the officer asked about weapons, marijuana and his Nike Air Force 1 shoes. “Do you do you like them?” the officer asked during a pat-down.

After twice telling Smith not to reach for something, the two are suddenly seen wrestling to the ground.

“I can’t go to jail,” the 17-year-old is heard crying out.

“Get your (expletive) hand out,” one officer told Smith, whose hands were out of the camera’s view. The officer then yelled, “It’s a (expletive) gun.”

The video then shows Smith pointing a handgun at officers, cocking it while his right hand is pinned against the curb, firing it and then cocking it again.

The police officers opened fire in response, killing the teenager.

Police Chief Mike Davis said the video was released to dispel “misinformation” that Smith was unarmed during the confrontation.

“Since the incident, a great deal of erroneous information has appeared on social media outlets. … I want to make sure we clear that up today,” he told reporters.

Davis said the officers involved did not have body cameras. He said the names of the officers involved could be released after a plan is in place to protect them, since the agency has received threats.

"Misinformation gets out that says ... the subject wasn't armed, the subject didn't shoot," Davis said. "He was armed and we, in fact, had to take action because of that. I want people to see what happened."

A lawyer for Smith's family, Willard Proctor Jr., said police showed the video to the teenager's relatives earlier Wednesday.

"We're not at a point where we can make any conclusions," Proctor said. He said that once a complete set of video footage is released, there could be an opportunity to look into "what, if anything, could have been done differently."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.