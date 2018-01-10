Search recovers body of Florida fisherman missing after boat was tossed by rough waters

The body of a Florida fisherman who disappeared after his boat got caught in rough waters in Lake Okeechobee during a fishing tourney was recovered Wednesday morning after a six-day search.

Nik Kayler, 38, went missing during the Okeechobee Costa Series on Jan. 4 after the boat he and his partner, Bill Kisiah, were using was overtaken by rough waters. Kisiah was rescued but said he lost sight of Kayler after he was thrown from the vessel, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Kisiah eventually made his way to a marina and was subsequently hospitalized with hypothermia.

Kayler's disappearance prompted the cancellation of the tournament. His body was found six days later by a commercial vessel near Clewiston.

According to a closed Facebook group called "Boaters looking for Nik Kayler," the discovery was made early Wednesday.

"With a heavy heart, I regret to inform that Nik has been recovered. Please continue to pray for the family. Please do not contact the family as they are needing their time together right now. Please continue praying for the Kayler family," the post reportedly read.

According to a GoFundMe page, Kayler served in the Army for six years and left behind a wife and a daughter.