Arizona student found dead in school restroom, authorities say

Police were investigating the death of a teenage boy whose body was found Tuesday on a restroom floor inside an Arizona elementary school. The cause of death appeared to be a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Officers responded Tuesday morming to a call about an active shooter at Coronado Elementary School between the towns of Sierra Vista and Hereford near the U.S.-Mexico border, the Arizona Republic reported. The 14-year-old was not identified.

The death was being treated as “a homicide until proven otherwise," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said at a news conference.

But a Cochise County sheriff's spokeswoman said authorities were not searching for a suspect, the paper reported.

The school was placed on lockdown and classes were canceled for the rest of the day. Students were bused to a local church to be picked up by their parents, the paper reported.

