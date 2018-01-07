Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sex Crimes

Teacher brought back to US to face sex abuse charges, authorities say

Fox News
A former Washington, D.C.-based charter school teacher fled the U.S. in 2014 after he was accused of sexual abuse, authorities said.

A former Washington, D.C.-based charter school teacher fled the U.S. in 2014 after he was accused of sexual abuse, authorities said.  (Associated Press)

A former charter school teacher based in Washington, D.C., was arrested Friday after being accused of sexual abuse of a child from 2011 to 2013, authorities said.

Robert Leach, a 33-year-old former resident of Silver Spring, Md., fled the United States in 2014 after the alleged abuse was reported, the Washington Post reported.  

Leach was detained in Britain and extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

According to police, the alleged abuse occurred at different locations throughout Washington.

A 2011-12 annual report from Meridian Public Charter in Northwest Washington lists a mathematics teacher in the middle school named Robert Leach.  