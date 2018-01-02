New York State trooper dies from 9/11-related illness, agency says

A New York State trooper has become the latest member of law enforcement to die from an illness stemming from his work at the World Trade Center site the after the Sept. 11 attacks, the law enforcement agency announced Tuesday.

Trooper Michael J. Anson, 56, was assigned to New York City to aid in "search and recovery efforts" after the attacks, New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II said in a news release.

Anson became a state trooper on Sept. 22, 1986 and served for 31 years.

He was previously assigned as a School Resource Officer from 2003 to 2010 in the Averill Park and Brunswick School Districts, and also served as an Academy Training Officer at the Basic School for multiple classes from 2012 to 2017.

Anson is from Albany County and is survived by his wife, their three children, and his brothers, according to state police.

Anson is one of the thousands of people who participated in the rescue and recovery operations at the World Trade Center that have been diagnosed with illnesses that their doctors or families suspect might be linked to toxins in the smoke and ash at the Lower Manhattan site.

Research continues into the long-term health impact on people exposed to sooty air at the Trade Center site.