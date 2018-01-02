Former Penn State athletic director Jim Tarman dies

Jim Tarman, a former athletic director at Penn State who led many of the school's sports teams to national recognition, has died. He was 89.

The university says he died Sunday in State College.

Tarman joined Penn State as sports publicity director in 1958. In 1982, he was promoted to director of athletics. He held the position until his retirement in 1993.

The college won six national championships in football, lacrosse and fencing under Tarman. He is also credited with overseeing the school's move into the Big Ten Conference.

Tarman is survived by his wife, two sons and a grandchild.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in State College.