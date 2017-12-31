Man found with small arsenal on Houston Hyatt Regency's top floor before New Year's Eve celebration, police say

A Houston man was arrested on multiple charges after police found a small arsenal of weapons in his room early Sunday at the top of the Hyatt Regency ahead of the downtown hotel’s massive New Year’s Eve celebration, authorities said.

According to Click2Houston, police at the hotel called for backup after they attempted to arrest a man for being intoxicated and trespassing.

When backup arrived, police noticed ammunition laying around the man's hotel room on the 28th floor, Lt. Gordon Macintosh with Houston police told local media.

The man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing. When investigators looked into his room further, they located an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun and lots of ammunition, Macintosh said.

The Hyatt is preparing a New Year’s Eve celebration spanning four floors at the hotel with a 50,000 balloon drop at the stroke of midnight, according to its website.

“We don’t have a comment at this moment,” a Hyatt Regency events planning employee told Fox News, adding that the authorities are still investigating.

One guest in the building at the time told the Houston Chronicle the hotel didn't tell him anything about the incident, though the police presence didn't have much impact on the lobby crowds as patrons returned from nearby bars.

"There wasn't a big disruption," 32-year-old Zedshan Zakir, who was leaving a wedding reception when he spotted a man in cuffs on one side of the atrium, told the Chronicle.

The man's white Chevrolet Silverado was located and towed to be searched and examined, authorities said.

Investigators are working to learn why the man had the weapons.

Amid nationwide concerns over recent terrorist attacks, the NYPD has deployed officers at every hotel in Times Square, sealed off a massive section of Midtown Manhattan and plans to check everyone’s bag—twice—with bomb-sniffing dogs and metal detectors as 2 million revelers are expected to ring in 2018.