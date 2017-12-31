Colorado police working 'officer down' situation outside of Denver

Police in a Colorado city just outside of Denver were urging locals to shelter in place and avoid windows Sunday as they work an “officer down call.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that it is working in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd in Littleton, located south of Denver.

“Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls,” the department said, calling it an “active event.”

Local media reported gunshots being heard amid a stream of firetrucks and emergency vehicles entering the area.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident.