Dog found buried alive in dumpster outside Atlanta
A dog was found buried alive in a dumpster last week outside a business in suburban Atlanta.
Emily Goldstein told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her neighbor found the beagle while taking out the trash at work.
The neighbor and a few coworkers rummaged through the garbage to rescue the dog after he heard a whining sound coming from the dumpster, the paper reported.
Goldstein told the paper she believes the beagle, which had no collar or form of identification, is between 1 and 2 years old.
She and her neighbor put an online advertisement in an effort to locate the owner, and are determining the next step in finding the dog a new home, according to the paper.
