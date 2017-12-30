Expand / Collapse search
Dog found buried alive in dumpster outside Atlanta

A dog was found buried alive in a dumpster last week outside a business in suburban Atlanta.

Emily Goldstein told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her neighbor found the beagle while taking out the trash at work.

The neighbor and a few coworkers rummaged through the garbage to rescue the dog after he heard a whining sound coming from the dumpster, the paper reported.

Goldstein told the paper she believes the beagle, which had no collar or form of identification, is between 1 and 2 years old.

She and her neighbor put an online advertisement in an effort to locate the owner, and are determining the next step in finding the dog a new home, according to the paper. 

Click here for more from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

 