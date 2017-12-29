Georgia woman finds dying man on her doorstep shot more than a mile away

next

prev

Police in Georgia are trying to solve a bizarre Atlanta-area murder in which a dying man was left on a doorstep of a stranger’s home after being shot a mile and a half away.

A woman, identified only as Donna, opened her door at her home on West Ridge Avenue in Stone Mountain to find a man clinging to life Thursday afternoon, Fox 5 reported.

"The gentleman, he said, 'Call 911, I've been shot... call my sister,'" the woman told the station, adding that she went to get her cell phone but the man became unconscious.

The man, who has not been identified, then died on her doorstep. Police believe he was shot at a hair salon a mile and a half away from the home.

"I wish he had hung on until [the paramedics] got here," Donna said.

People in businesses near the hair salon on Memorial Drive said they had heard gunshots in the area and several windows were seen busted Thursday after a Fox 5 news crew went to investigate. No one answered the door at the business.