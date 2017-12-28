Texas boy, 4, dies after Christmas Eve treehouse collapse

A Texas boy died Wednesday after a treehouse he was playing near collapsed on top of him on Christmas Eve.

The child, Kade Contreras, 4, of Cleveland, Texas, was in the backyard of a relative’s house when the treehouse came crashing down. He sustained serious injuries to his head and body, FOX26 reported.

Contreras was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. He died three days later. The Houston Chronicle reported tests showed the boy had no brain activity, so the family made the decision to remove him from life support.

Cleveland Independent School District Police Chief Rex Evans, a friend of the Contreras family, wrote in a tribute post on Facebook that there were “no words” to describe the tragic death.

“There are seemingly no words which can encompass what I’m about to write,” Evans wrote.

“Kade Dylan Contreras, just four years old, who was critically injured in Christmas Eve, has passed away. No longer shall he dwell here among the trials and tribulations of this life, this world. He now rests, laughs and loves among the Heaven above with the Angels,” Evans said.

Evans told KTRK earlier that the family was “just trying to hold it together” in the wake of the accident. He said the Contreras family was “fractured, devastated, but certainly holding to their faith.”