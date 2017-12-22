Small plane crash lands in bay in Miami Beach, local reports say

A small plane carrying one passenger crash landed on Friday afternoon in the bay in Miami Beach, Fla., local news outlets reported.

According to NBC Miami, the banner plane experienced engine problems. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was reportedly forced to land the aircraft in the water just behind Mt. Sinai Hospital, near 41st Street and Collins Avenue.

Chopper video of the scene from WSVN shows the yellow plane fully submerged in the water except for the tail and the top of the cockpit. A number of response teams can be seen nearby.

The U.S. Coast Guard told the outlet that the crash victim was successfully rescued from the water and was in satisfactory condition. The unnamed pilot was able to swim to the seawall and rescue officials located him, NBC Miami reported.