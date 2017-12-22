MIT janitor calls his jail release a Christmas 'miracle'

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology janitor says it's a Christmas "miracle" he's able to spend the holidays with his family after sitting in jail for six months expecting to be deported to El Salvador.

Francisco Rodriguez-Guardado spoke Friday in his hometown of Chelsea, Massachusetts, a day after being released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A federal court has put his deportation on hold pending a request to reopen his asylum case.

Rodriguez-Guardado said he'd been wondering how he'd spend the holidays away from his wife and three young children. Instead, he was able to surprise them by coming home Thursday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement took the 43-year-old into custody in July after revoking his temporary authorization to live in the country. The case sparked protests across Boston this summer.