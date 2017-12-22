Expand / Collapse search
Fired worker rammed car in Lambeau Field parking lot, police say

Associated Press
Green Bay Police say a disgruntled former food service worker drove into his ex-colleague's car, forcing it under a van in the Lambeau Field parking lot.

GREEN BAY, Wis. –  Police say a fired food service worker rammed a former co-worker's car at Lambeau Field, bringing numerous law enforcement agencies to the Green Bay Packers' stadium.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith told reporters that the suspect was fired after an altercation with the co-worker earlier this month. Smith says when the suspect saw the co-worker Friday, he smashed into that employee's vehicle, driving it under the back of a van.

Smith says the suspect then chased the employee into the loading dock area. He then drove into the stadium and crashed into a storage area, but did not get onto the field.

Smith says five vehicles were damaged, but no one was hurt. The suspect was arrested.

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau on Saturday night.
 