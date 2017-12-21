Woman whose 84 Great Danes were seized faces sentencing

A woman who had dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes living in her New Hampshire mansion is scheduled to be sentenced on 10 animal cruelty charges.

Eighty-four dogs were seized from Christina Fay's Wolfeboro home in June. Authorities said the animals were living in filth and suffering from health problems.

Fay pleaded not guilty, saying she loved the dogs and compared them to an art collection. She said she wanted to be the primary U.S. collector of European Great Danes, which she had been acquiring to breed and sell since 2014.

Her lawyers plan to appeal.

The dogs have been in the state's care. A judge is expected to discuss their future at Fay's sentencing in Ossipee on Thursday.