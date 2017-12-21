Trump visiting wounded troops at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump is at Walter Reed National Medical Center for a holiday season visit with wounded service members.

Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House that he wanted to "say hello to some of the bravest people anywhere in the world."

"We're Just going to wish them a merry Christmas, a Happy New Year," he said. "We love those people."

The president last visited the military hospital complex near Washington to meet with injured service members and their families in April.

Trump is expected to return to the facility in the new year to undergo a physical.