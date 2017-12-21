Man who struck officer with SUV gets 15 years in prison

A man who authorities say ran down a Massachusetts police officer with an SUV has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says 48-year-old Matthew Ostrander pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He also pleaded guilty to breaking into a house shortly before hitting the officer.

Police say Ostrander was being pursued because he was a suspect in the break-in and was driving 60 mph when he struck Auburn Officer Luis Santos as he was deploying tire-deflation devices. Santos was hospitalized for six days after the crash and remains out of work.

Ostrander's attorney said the man never meant to hurt anyone and is "deeply remorseful."