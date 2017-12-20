Lawyer: 20-year fugitive will plead guilty to prison escape

A lawyer for an inmate who disappeared 20 years ago from a federal prison in Pennsylvania says his client intends to plead guilty to an escape charge.

Public defender Thomas Livingston tells The Erie Times-News about Ghassan Saleh's plans after the 66-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday. But he didn't say when the plea would be entered.

Saleh was arrested last month after flying into New York City from Lebanon, his native country. Federal officials have said Saleh knew he was wanted when he decided to return to the United States.

Saleh was working on a grounds crew when he escaped from the federal prison near Bradford in 1997. He had been serving a sentence of almost six years after being convicted of cocaine trafficking in Michigan.

