Blogger: Man in beheading plot should get life in prison

A conservative blogger from New York says a Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead her should be sentenced to life in prison.

Blogger Pamela Geller told a judge Tuesday it's "impossible to overstate the devastation" defendant David Wright has brought to her life.

Geller organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, in 2015. She says she has been forced to live in fear and spend tens of thousands of dollars on security since the beheading plot was exposed.

Jurors found Wright guilty of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism and other crimes.

Wright's attorneys are asking for 16 years at his sentencing. Wright argues he didn't really support the Islamic State group and was living in a fantasy world.