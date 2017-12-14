The Latest: Officers saved by bulletproof vests released

The Latest on the shooting of two St. Louis-area police officers saved by their bulletproof vests (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Two suburban St. Louis police officers who were shot in their chests but saved by their bulletproof vests have been released from a hospital.

The 44-year-old male officer and the 25-year-old female officer were shot Thursday morning while trying to arrest a man in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

One officer returned fire as the man ran to a home about a block away. The suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

It's unclear whether the suspect was injured. Police have surrounded the home and are trying to convince the man to surrender. Police believe the man is armed.

The officers are with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department. Authorities say both officers were taken to a hospital for bruising and evaluation of internal injuries. Both were released by midday.

9:30 a.m.

Two St. Louis-area police officers have been shot in the chest, but bulletproof vests apparently saved both from serious injury.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. Thursday in the St. Louis County town of Bellefontaine Neighbors. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home amid a heavy police presence. Officers are trying to negotiate his surrender.

Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Bob Doerr told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that both officers are going to be OK. He says one is a male sergeant, the other a female patrol officer. Both were conscious and talking after the shooting.

Doerr did not have details about what led to the shooting.