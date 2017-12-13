Funeral held in San Antonio for slain San Marcos officer

A Texas police officer who was fatally shot last week was a compassionate man who loved being a police officer and a father, mourners recalled Wednesday at his funeral.

Kenneth Copeland, who was a San Marcos officer, was killed Dec. 4 while serving a warrant on a domestic violence suspect.

A friend of Copeland's, Jeff Caldwell, told those attending the service at the Community Bible Church in San Antonio that Copeland was an "amazing man."

"His smile was larger than life," said Caldwell, who added, "Ken loved his boys and he loved being a dad."

He said that Copeland, an avid collector of a variety of items including Coca-Cola memorabilia, was always looking for a way to connect with other people.

"If he saw that you were hungry, he'd feed you," Caldwell said.

A procession of emergency vehicles escorted Copeland's body from a funeral home in San Marcos to the church about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Copeland, 58, had been with the San Marcos Police Department for 19 years. He is survived by his wife and four sons — 13-year-old twins and 10-year-old twins.

The man suspected of shooting Copeland has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer. He also faces charges of family violence assault and injury to an elderly person for allegedly attacking his wife and mother-in-law.