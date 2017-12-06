Elementary school teachers smoked marijuana in office every day before school began, cops say

Two Virginia elementary school physical education teachers smoked marijuana and hashish in an office nearly every day before classes began, using air freshener to mask the smell before students walked in, police said.

Taylor Elementary School physical education teachers Luke Lloyd, 25, and Michael Diaddigo, 28, were arrested, charged with possessing marijuana, and suspended from the school following the accusations, FOX5 DC reported. A third teacher, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave.

Police received an anonymous tip the three teachers were smoking marijuana in their office, NBC Washington reported.

On Friday, the Arlington Police Department received two search warrants, one for the school and the other for a car. Drug-sniffing dogs reportedly found the drugs in Diaddigo’s desk and in the desk of the unidentified teacher, The Washington Post reported.

Police told NBC Washington that Diaddigo supplied other teachers at the school with marijuana and exchanged it on school property.

Diaddigo and Lloyd were released on a summons and slated to appear for arraignments Wednesday.

Harold Pellegreen, the principal at Taylor Elementary, sent a letter to parents addressing the arrests.

“As educators, we are obviously shocked and dismayed by this news, and our first concern has been for our students,” Pellegreen wrote. “This is a disheartening situation for Taylor. Please be assured that we will continue to work together to ensure that Taylor’s students, families and staff are supported during this transition.”