Brown probing alleged hazing in men's swim and dive team

Brown University is investigating alleged hazing by the men's varsity swimming and diving team.

An investigation by The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper found team members engaged in a night of drinking on Oct. 7. The Herald reviewed text messages, photos and recordings of conversations among team members, who described it as a night of "initiation" or "hazing."

The Herald reported multiple new team members vomited that night, and at later team meetings, captains were captured on audio recordings telling team members to deny any hazing.

A spokesman at the Ivy League school said Wednesday the investigation began Nov. 29 after a media inquiry, but said no students have come forward. He says the school is "deeply troubled," and says hazing is prohibited by law and the university code of conduct.