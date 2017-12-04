Texas cop shot dead in line of duty while serving warrant

A police officer in San Marcos, Texas, was shot and killed Monday afternoon when he was serving a warrant, the city said.

The officer, who has not been identified, was serving a warrant in the El Camino Real subdivison of the city, the city of San Marcos said in a press release Monday.

The officer — who was wearing a protective vest — was with "other SMPD officers" when someone "shot him multiple times." He was taken to the Central Texas Medical Center immediately and was later pronouced dead at 3:50 p.m. local time, according to the press release.

The shooting happened near Bowie Elementary School, Fox 7 reported.

A suspect is in custody following a shootout with law enforcement. The suspect was shot during the incident and was transported to a hospital in Austin, police said.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott tweeted the news, and said: "We pray for the family of the San Marcos police officer killed in the line of duty. We remember the sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make every day. #BackTheBlue."

In a separate statement, the governor said, "Today we grieve for the family of the fallen San Marcos police officer, and we vow swift justice for the killer. The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to protect and to serve our communities, and we will never forget their sacrifices."

He added: "Cecilia and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and to the entire San Marcos Police Department."

Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that he's "deeply troubled and saddened" at the officer's death, and added: "Officers around our state courageously serve and deserve our utmost honor and respect, especially during this time. Please join Angela and me as we pray for the officer's family, the people of San Marcos, and for our law enforcement officers around the state."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.