AP FACT CHECK: Trump's tax fiction and embrace of propaganda

AP fact checking over the past week found distortions in President Donald Trump's claims on taxes and the economy.

He's also compounded his growing legacy of false tales on Twitter by spreading a British fringe group's factually twisted propaganda against Muslims.

At his recent Missouri rally, Trump claimed the tax cuts he's supporting would be the largest ever. But they are nowhere near a record.

A nonpartisan analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in October found that the tax cuts would be the eighth biggest since 1918, far from No. 1.

Trump also retweeted a trio of anti-Muslim videos. One is said to show a Muslim migrant beating a Dutch boy. But the attacker was Dutch, too.