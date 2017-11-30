Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt from New York City to Baltimore

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the east coast of the U.S. on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to buildings.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 5.1

Social media users reported feeling the quake from Baltimore to New York City.

There is no tsunami warning, advisory, watch or threat, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The quake, which hit at 4:45 p.m. Thursday was centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Dover, Delaware.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.