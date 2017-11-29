Indiana University suspends fraternity social activities to send 'strong message'

Fraternity events on the campus of Indiana University have been temporarily suspended through the spring, as the school joins a growing list of colleges re-examining Greek life this year.

On Monday, Indiana University's student-run Interfraternity Council made the unanimous decision, which affects fraternity social and new member activities "in response to the tragedies happening nationally on other campuses as well as some of the challenges happening within the IU community," the group said.

"No specific incident has happened at Indiana University to precipitate this response nor did IU have any specific plans for actions with the entire fraternity system," the group wrote on Twitter.

The IFC said it wanted to make a "strong statement" that showed the Greek community lives up to "values of scholarship, brotherhood, and service."

School officials applauded the action by the student group. The decision does not impact sororities.

"I commend these student leaders for their efforts and look forward to working with them to create a safer environment for all IU students," Vice Provost for Student Affairs Lori Reesor wrote on Twitter.

Dan Niersbach, president of the student body, added on Twitter the school's Greek community will be "safer and stronger" going forward.

"Now is the time to create real change in our Greek system and address the culture it creates," he said.

Some students on campus told FOX 59 they understood the decision, but questioned its effectiveness.

"Alcohol is a problem in a lot of different groups and areas, and I feel like that it’s going to be a problem even if you stop it," student Jane Amadeo said.

Dylan Horowitz, a fraternity member of Alpha Epsilon Pi, told FOX 59 he was disappointed by the decision.

“We came here not only to get an education, but to be in Greek life,” he said, “and when that is taken away it feels very frustrating.”

The IU chapter of the Sigma Nu fraternity was closed last month over hazing and alcohol violations, according to FOX 59. In January, the school's Delta Tau Delta chapter closed due to “multiple instances of hazing."