Police: 83-year-old psychologist sexually assaulted patient

Associated Press

GLASTONBURY, Conn. –  An 83-year-old psychologist has been charged with sexually assaulting a longtime patient at his home office in Connecticut.

Police say Dr. Clark Allen was arrested Tuesday in Glastonbury on a warrant charging him with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police say the patient told them Allen assaulted her during an appointment at his home.

Allen was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday. He was held on $200,000 bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.