Mississippi law endorses anti-LGBT bias, attorneys argue

Gay rights advocates say a Mississippi law unconstitutionally endorses specific religious beliefs that could lead to discrimination against people who support same-sex marriage.

They make the argument Tuesday in papers filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court has not said whether it will consider a dispute over the law that lets government workers and private business people cite their own religious beliefs to deny services to LGBT people.

Legal experts say the 2016 Mississippi law is the broadest religious-objections law enacted by any state since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

Attorneys for Republican Gov. Phil Bryant wrote in arguments Nov. 13 that the law protects people from being penalized for refusing to participate in activities they consider "immoral," such as same-sex marriage.