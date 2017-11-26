Expand / Collapse search
Tampa serial killer victim remembered as 'Superman of service'

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Tampa police think Ronald Felton was the latest victim of a serial killer plaguing the community.

The latest victim to be gunned down by the killer targeting a Tampa neighborhood was remembered by family and friends Saturday for his passion for helping others.

Ronald Felton, 60, was shot dead on Nov. 14 as he was walking to volunteer at a food pantry at Seminole Heights, where a suspected serial killer has killed at least four people since Oct. 9.

"If you knew him, you seen his caring service; he was the Superman of service,” one man said at the service, according to FOX 13 Tampa.  “I was the supervisor at the food bank, but he was the one in charge."

His family members said they are not mad at the person who took his life, but want the killings to stop.

"If you got a heart, please turn yourself in, that's all we want," Felton's twin brother Reggie said.

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS KILLER REWARD NOW OVER $100G, FLORIDA OFFICIALS SAY

Felton's sister Linda Cunningham said knew the suspect will be caught "one way or another."

"Either man's gonna catch him, or God's gonna take care of him," she said.

Law enforcement agents investigate a fatal shooting in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Police searched the neighborhood after a person was shot dead, possibly by a serial killer. Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can't immediately say whether the shooting is related to last month's 10-day spree where three people were slain, but officers are treating it like it is. (Jones, Octavio/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Besides remembering their loved one taken from them, Felton's family urged anyone entering the neighborhood to be on alert to avoid becoming the next victim.

"You guys need to protect your family members, you need to stay safe, and you need to make sure you're making smart decisions when you're stepping out in that area," Felton’s niece Nikesha Felton said.

Residents and police have been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job.

All of the October victims were either getting on or off a city bus, or were at a bus stop when they were shot, police said. The reward for information about four deadly shootings that leads to an arrest is up to $110,000.

TAMPA POLICE RELEASE NEW SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE OF SUSPECT IN FOUR SEMINOLE HEIGHTS KILLINGS

Last week, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told "FOX & Friends" that whoever is behind the crimes in the "very tight" community is "very familiar" with the area, and has so far been able to "vanish under the cover of darkness."

Law enforcement agents investigate a fatal shooting in the Seminole Heights neighborhood in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Police searched the neighborhood after a person was shot dead, possibly by a serial killer. Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can't immediately say whether the shooting is related to last month's 10-day spree where three people were slain, but officers are treating it like it is. (Jones, Octavio/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

"The murders are very close in proximity, and that is one of the frustrating things -- is how are these things able to happen so close to each other," he said.