Cows fall from overpass after semi-truck crashes, snarling traffic

A semi-truck in Utah carrying cattle crashed Wednesday on an Interstate 84 overpass in Riverdale, spilling cattle onto the Interstate 15 below, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said that the driver had been speeding above the 45 mph speed limit. The truck was reportedly teetering over the guardrail as the cows spilled onto the highway below.

An unspecified number of cows were killed in the fall, while others wandered to nearby ditches, KSL reported. No humans were injured.

Offficials closed the I-15 ramp as an emergency response team cleared the scene, the Salt Lake Tribune Reported.

By 12:45 p.m., the crash had backed up traffic by about 5 miles. Around 4:00 p.m., the UDOT tweeted that the crash had been cleared and the ramp from the I-15 and southbound lanes had opened up.

Sometime around 5 p.m. UHP Trooper Lawrence Hopper said all roads involved in the accident had been reopened.