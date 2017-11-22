1 escaped inmate captured, 2 others suspected in ATM robbery

Authorities in North Carolina say they've captured one of three inmates who escaped from a Florida county jail, and the two others are suspected in an ATM robbery.

News outlets report 25-year-old Casey Martina was arrested early Tuesday in Rockwell, North Carolina, following an anonymous tip. Around the same time, authorities say 43-year-old Joel Cooper and 44-year-old Donald Cotterman were spotted on surveillance video using a logging chain to remove an ATM at a Hildebran, North Carolina, gas station. Both cities are located north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The sheriff's office in Wakulla County, Florida, says the three escaped last week after they managed to break through the ceiling of the jail's law library. The escape triggered an initial search of nearby woods that included air support and tracking dogs.