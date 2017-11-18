Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Illegal pot dispensary operated out of phony church, authorities say

Fox News
Authorities seized more than $20,000 in marijuana products from a phony church in Los Angeles County, Calif., police said.

Authorities seized more than $20,000 in marijuana products from a phony church in Los Angeles County, Calif., police said.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

Three adults, including a reputed gang member, were arrested earlier this week when authorities busted an illegal pot dispensary operating out of a phony church, authorities said.

Officers confiscated more than $20,000 in marijuana products from the so-called Citadel Church of La Puente, including multiple pounds of marijuana, pot-laced edibles and other cannabis-related items, SF Gate reported.

La Puente is a city of about 40,000 residents, located about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The arrests followed a three-week investigation prompted by neighborhood complaints. The suspects were cited and later released, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Police also seized $295 in cash, KTLA-TV reported.

Police said the investigation is continuing.