Authorities continue search for suspect who killed cop

An intense search continued Saturday for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh. Officer Brian Shaw, 25, was shot in the chest after a traffic stop involving an SUV led to him chasing someone on foot, authorities said.

Police later recovered an older model of an unoccupied brown Jeep Grand Cherokee, wanted in connection with the shooting. State police said Saturday that investigators know why the suspected shooter was pulled over but would not provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

Shaw had served as a part-time officer in three other towns before joining the New Kensington police force full time in June. He was taken to a hospital after the shooting but was pronounced dead there a short time later, according to authorities.

Police officers from neighboring towns continued to scour the area for the suspect early Saturday. SWAT teams and police dogs assisted.

Authorities were offering a $40,000 reward for information on the shooting. The FBI has contributed $25,000 to the reward, while the U.S. Marshals Service offered $5,000 and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will contribute up to $10,000.