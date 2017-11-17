US solider dies at Fort Bragg after collapsing during training

A 29-year-old Fort Bragg soldier died Tuesday after collapsing during physical training, officials said.

Sgt. Robert Thornton Jr., of Cairo, Georgia, was running on Ardennes St. in Fort Bragg, which was closed to traffic, when he collapsed, a spokesman for the 528th Sustainment Brigade told the Fayetteville Observer.

Thornton Jr. was rushed to Womack Army Medical Center.

Officials said the cause of death is unknown and it is under investigation.

“We mourn the loss of this dedicated soldier and our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Lt. Col. Shaw Pick, the soldier’s battalion commander said. “He was a member of our team, and his life was spent in service to his family, his friends and his country.”

The 528th Sustainment Brigade is a part of the 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg, the Observer reported. Soldiers in the unit support Special Forces, civil affairs and psychological operations soldiers around the world.

Thornton Jr. was a power generation equipment repairer and had been part of the brigade’s 112th Signal Battalion since January.

According to officials, he enlisted in the Army in 2012 and trained at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Lee, Virginia. He previously served with units at Benning and Yongsan Garrison, South Korea.

Throughout his military career, he received the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge and the Air Assault Badge.

Thornton Jr. is survived by his wife Danielle, and two children, Jaylen and Kinsley.