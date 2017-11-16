Ex-college coach guilty of sexually assaulting player

Jurors have convicted a former college basketball coach in New Jersey of sexually assaulting a male teenager who played on a traveling team that he also coached.

The panel on Wednesday found 45-year-old Christopher Tarver of Jackson guilty of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, child endangerment, official misconduct and possession of child pornography.

Tarver was the men's basketball coach at Middlesex County College. He also was recreation director for the town of Dunellen.

Prosecutors say between 2010 and 2011, Tarver sexually touched the boy who had thought Tarver could help him achieve his goal of playing basketball for a major college.

Tarver faces up to 50 years in prison when he's sentenced in March.

He's also facing more sexual assault charges involving three other children.