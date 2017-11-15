Vermont woman who killed 4 could be sentenced Wednesday

A Vermont woman convicted of killing a social worker and three relatives she thought played a role in her losing custody of her daughter is expected to learn her sentence.

The sentencing hearing for Jody Herring is in its third day Wednesday. The hearing had been scheduled to last all week, but Herring's attorney David Sleigh says he expects it to finish Wednesday.

Under Vermont law, a conviction of first degree murder carries a minimum sentence of 35 years to life, up to life without parole.

She pleaded guilty in July, admitting that on Aug. 7, 2015, she shot and killed social worker Lara Sobel as Sobel left work in Barre. She also admitted killing two cousins and an aunt.

Prosecutors say Herring was seeking revenge for the loss of her daughter.

___

This story has been corrected to show that under Vermont law Herring faces a minimum sentence of 35-years-to-life, up to life without parole.