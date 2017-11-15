The Latest: Police: Man on video near shootings is suspect

The Latest on the investigation of four shootings in a Tampa neighborhood (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say an unidentified man who appeared on surveillance video near two of four shootings in a Florida neighborhood is officially a suspect.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan showed both videos during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Neither shows an actual shooting.

The first video shows a man walking about the time of the first fatal shooting on Oct. 8. Dugan says the second video shows the same man walking early Tuesday morning about the time of 60-year-old Ronald Felton's slaying.

Dugan implored any member of the community who might recognize the man to contact police. The total reward is up to $91,000.

Dugan says about two dozen detectives continue to go through hours and hours of surveillance footage collected from the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

___

4:15 a.m.

Police and federal agents are searching a normally quiet, working class Tampa neighborhood for a killer after the latest shooting there — the fourth in a little more than a month.

The 60-year-old man killed early Tuesday was shot from behind as he crossed a street.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says it's extremely possible that the killer lives in the neighborhood.

Residents and police have been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job.

On Tuesday, 60-year-old Ronald Felton, an unemployed construction worker who volunteered at a food bank, was gunned down.