Execution called off for sick Ohio inmate who asked for special pillow

Ohio called off the execution Wednesday of a sick inmate after several unsuccessful attempts to insert an IV.

Members of the Ohio execution team tried to find veins in the arms and right leg of death row prisoner Alva Campbell for about 25 minutes before stopping.

Prisons director Gary Mohr said the team did its best, but the condition of Campbell’s veins had changed since checks in Tuesday.

The execution was abruptly halted just after it appeared an IV was inserted in Campbell’s right leg.

This is only the third time in U.S. history an execution has been called off after the process had begun.

Campbell, due to be executed for a 1997 carjack killing, shook hands with two members of the execution team and wiped tears away.

