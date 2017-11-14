Shooting near California elementary school leaves several dead, children wounded

Three people were shot and killed Tuesday morning when a gunman opened fire at multiple locations in Northern California -- including near an elementary school, authorities said.

Two people were killed and four people -- including three children -- were wounded in the incident. The shooter was killed by police officers. Mercy Medical Center spokeswoman Marcy Miracle said three patients were being treated at the hospital.

The shootings were reported in and around Rancho Tehama Elementary school, about 130 miles north of Sacramento, occurring at the time some parents were dropping off their children. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told KCRA police are investigating at least five crime scenes, which started at a house and moved to outside the school. It was unclear if any of the shooting scenes happened on school ground.

Brian Flint told Record Searchlight newspaper after the incident that his neighbor was the gunman in Tuesday’s deadly shooting. Flint said the neighbor was acting “crazy,” threatening him and his roommate before stealing his truck.

Flint said his neighbor had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.

Witnesses at the school described multiple rounds being fired. Coy Ferreira told KRCR he was dropping off his daughter at the school just before 8 a.m. when he heard a firecracker-like sound. The school’s secretary then ran out and told children to go inside because there was an active shooter. Ferreira said he ended up in a classroom with 14 students and witnessed a boy being struck by bullets.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.