Search on for escaped hospital patient who flew to Maui

Hawaii authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the state's psychiatric hospital outside Honolulu and flew to Maui.

Honolulu police say Randall Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital at 9 a.m. Sunday and failed to return.

Maui County police say Saito flew to Maui shortly after he left the hospital, but they don't know where he is now.

Saito was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity for the 1979 killing of a woman at a shopping mall.

The 59-year-old is 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Saito was committed to the hospital in 1981.

Defense attorneys sought to have him released in 2000. But prosecutors objected, saying Saito fit the criteria of a classic serial killer.