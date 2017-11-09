Oregon sex offender groped and exposed himself to young children, police say

A man who exposed himself to young girls at two Dollar Tree stores in Oregon has to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

FOX 12 reports that the 44-year-old man, identified as Samuel T. Burris, approached the girls in separate September and October incidents.

In the first incident, Burris allegedly exposed himself to a 6-year-old girl. In the second incident, he allegedly exposed himself and sexually touched a 6-year-old and 7-year-old girl.

Dollar Tree cooperated with investigators, police said.

Burris has no connection to the store chain.

Due to a prior conviction, Burris is required to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of public indecency and one count of resisting arrest, reports FOX 12.

His bail was set at $250,000.