Man on trans-Pacific voyage in ocean rowboat rescued

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man off Hawaii who was voyaging from California to Asia in an ocean rowboat.

The Coast Guard identified him as Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national who was rescued Tuesday about 35 miles northeast of the island of Maui.

A Coast Guard news release says the 32-year-old Yu left California on June 9 and was headed for China and Taiwan when his 18-foot vessel developed communication failures and a damaged rudder.

Yu's friend notified the Coast Guard that Yu was in possible distress after receiving a text message from Yu on a two-way satellite communication device.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle said Yu planned to continue to his final destination of Australia.