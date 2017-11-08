Man dies in police custody after leaving hospital

Authorities say a Florida man died while in police custody.

Treasure Coasts Newspapers reports that 50-year-old Kim Lee died Nov. 1 at a Fort Pierce hospital shortly after his arrest.

Police originally responded to the hospital a few days earlier because an employee wanted to press battery charges against Lee, who was being treated there. It wasn't clear what Lee was being treated for.

Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham says Lee was medically cleared to leave the hospital. He was taken to a patrol car, where he went into medical distress.

Police say Lee was returned the hospital, where he died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

A medical examiner will determine Lee's cause of death.

