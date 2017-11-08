Car chase sends unrestrained 3-year-old thru windshield, mother charged

A Florida woman accused of being behind the wheel during a car chase that sent her 3-year-old daughter to the hospital is set to appear in court next week on child abuse charges.

The incident allegedly began when Justine Olesky, 33, had an altercation with her boyfriend at a location near St. Petersburg on Sunday, officials told Fox News.

Olesky’s boyfriend fled the scene by foot, prompting Olesky to put her daughter, who was present, in the front passenger seat of her car -- without a car seat or seat belt -- and chase her boyfriend, according to authorities.

Olesky slammed on the brakes when she caught up with her boyfriend, sending her 35-pound daughter into the windshield of the car at such high force it shattered part of the glass, Pinellas County deputies said.

When deputies responded to the scene blonde strands of the young girl’s hair were still in the windshield.

Witnesses told deputies Olesky appeared to be driving around 90 mph.

Olesky allegedly told deputies she didn't remember the incident and officials said she showed little concern for her daughter’s well-being. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol usage.

Olesky was arrested on child abuse and domestic battery charges and remains at the Pinellas County Jail on $12,000 bond. Olesky previously served time in 2010 for obtaining oxycodone by fraud, according to jail records confirmed by the Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Sgt. Spencer Gross with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that Olesky’s daughter has “no serious injuries” and is out of the hospital.

Gross said a family member has been given “temporary custody” of the girl. The girl’s biological father is not involved in the investigation.

Olesky’s next court date is set for Nov. 14 at 10 am.