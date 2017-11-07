Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Transportation

St. Louis father charged after son hurt in street-race crash

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS –  A St. Louis man is charged with child endangerment after police say he was drag racing with his 2-year-old son in the car and the boy was badly injured when the vehicle crashed.

Thirty-year-old Nathaniel Robinson was charged Monday in connection to the May incident. Police say Robinson was racing about 2 a.m. on Natural Bridge Road and was driving 80 mph when he crashed into another car.

Police say the 2-year-old was not restrained in the back seat and was ejected. A woman in the car was also hurt.

Robinson was not injured. The other driver left the scene.

No attorney is listed for Robinson, who remains jailed.